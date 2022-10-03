IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Brian Regan announced new theater tour dates visiting 30 cities for New Year’s Eve through the spring of 2023. He will be coming to Idaho Falls on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023 at Hero Arena inside Mountain America Center.

Tickets for this show go on sale Friday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online at Ticketmaster HERE.

Produced by Live Nation, the 30-city tour kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 31 at Will Rogers Auditorium in Fort Worth making stops across the U.S. in Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, Washington and more before wrapping up in Jacksonville at the Florida Theater on May 14.

