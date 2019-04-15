Briar Cliff student dies after falling 100 feet on Arkansas hiking trail

A university student from South Dakota died after falling 100 feet off a cliff at a popular hiking spot in Arkansas on Saturday, according to reports.

Andrea Norton, 20, was a student and volleyball player at Briar Cliff University in Sioux City, Iowa.

New County Sheriff Glenn Wheeler said Norton had been hiking with some university friends before accidentally falling from a rock formation near Jasper – about 101 miles northwest of Little Rock.

FORDHAM UNIVERSITY SENIOR, 22, DIES AFTER SHE FELL FROM CAMPUS BELL TOWER

Wheeler said she was trying to re-position herself when she fell off the Hawksbill Crag – a popular hiking destination within the Ozark-St. Francis National Forest. He said the spot is one of the most photographed areas but several people have met the same fate in recent years.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

BCU held a vigil for Norton Saturday evening, according to the Sioux City Journal. The school is working out arrangements with Norton’s family for a memorial service in the near future, a BCU spokeswoman said Sunday afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.