BOZEMAN, Mont. (KIFI/KIDK)-Evacuation orders continue as crews fight the Bridger Canyon fire northeast of Bozeman, Montana.

The fire started Friday afternoon about 2.5 miles up the Bridger Foothills Trail. It has now reached 7,140 acres and burning in heavy timber.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office is asking everyone to steer clear of the area. Evacuation orders were issued for anyone in the Bridger Canyon Road, Jackson Creek, and Kelly Canyon areas.

Residents in Moffitt Creek, Quinn Creek, O’Rea Creek, Willow Creek, Fleshman Creek, Stone Creek, Brackett Creek and Skunk Creek are under evacuation warning. Those who have not been evacuated already are being urged to voluntarily leave the area until it is safe to return.

Bridger Canyon Road from Story Mill Road to Sedan remains closed to non-residents. All forest roads are closed.

160 firefighters are working to assess structures and provide protection. Direct handline is being built on the southwest edge of the fire.

A Type 1 Incident Management Team will be assuming command of the fire Monday.

Firefighters hope predicted cooler temperatures and rain will give them a break before warmer temperatures return later this week.

If you are a Bridger Foothills fire resident, call the 211 Call Center for assistance.