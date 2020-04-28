JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK) – Campgrounds and picnic sites on the Bridger Teton National Forest will remain closed a while longer.

Forest Officials signed a temporary order closing developed areas through May 31. Many of the sites are, in fact, inaccessible because of snow and normally do not open until late May.

The forest is also asking people not to build campfires on forest land. The temporary closure is necessary to address employee and public health and safety concerns. The Bridger-Teton is also working to comply with local and state health orders under Centers for Disease Control recommendations.

“While we know that going outside provides forest visitors needed space, exercise and mental health, we are taking the risks presented by COVID-19 seriously,” said Forest Supervisor Tricia O’Connor. “We are providing some recreation opportunities where we can while keeping employees, the public, and our communities safe from the virus, as well as protecting and keeping communities and resources safe from unwanted human-caused wildfires,” she said.

Closed developed recreation sites include campgrounds, Granite Hot Springs, picnic areas, and any other constructed facility amenities – such as potable water stations, fire rings/grills, picnic tables, restroom facilities with flush or vaulted toilets, and trashcans and trash collection services. Parking facilities, trails and trailheads remain open. Dispersed camping includes camping on a national forest where recreation facilities or services are not provided.

O’Connor stressed that the forest is still open and visitors can continue to enjoy dispersed recreation activities. But, people should adhere to safety and responsibility guidelines.

You can find additional information here.