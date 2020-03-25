JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI/KIDK)-Although Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks have closed, the Bridger-Teton National Forest said Wednesday it remains open and will continue to offer opportunities for dispersed recreation. Forest officials said those activities comply with Governor Mark Gordon’s Statewide Public Health Order.

Although campgrounds, day-use developed sites, restrooms and other developed recreation facilities on the Bridger-Teton remain closed due to snow and seasonal conditions until mid-May, the vast majority of the Forest is still available to visitors.

“We don’t want to be in a position to have to consider closing the Forest,” said Bridger-Teton National Forest Supervisor Tricia O’Connor. “However, given the current circumstances, I feel it critical to emphasize the importance of all recreationists to avoid locations on the Forest that draw large numbers of people into close proximity with each other. Thank you for your patience and support while we work to protect the access while providing for the safety of the public and our employees.”

The Bridger-Teton National Forest asks members of the public to recreate responsibly by staying local, exploring less popular areas, maintaining 6′ social distance, and making conservative decisions.

Search and Rescue operational capacity is limited due to COVID-19. In addition, we ask visitors to continue to comply with winter wildlife closures and bring home their trash (pack it in, pack it out).

The Forest is keeping trailheads open and has opened the Astoria boat ramp on the Snake River to allow for additional dispersed recreation opportunities. Visit the Interactive Visitor Map for more information on available activities.

Forest offices are conducting business virtually, but are also continuing field patrols. Visitors to the Forest are urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.