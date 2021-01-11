Deputy Forest Supervisor Kevin Khung

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Bridger-Teton National Forest Supervisor Tricia O’Connor announced the arrival of the new Deputy Forest Supervisor, Kevin Khung, who has begun work in Jackson.

The Deputy Forest Supervisor position was vacated in August 2020 when Derek Ibarguen was promoted to Forest Supervisor on the White Mountain National Forest in New Hampshire.

“I am very pleased to welcome Kevin to the Bridger-Teton National Forest,” O’Connor said. “Kevin is a proven leader who welcomes new and diverse perspectives, and has dedicated his career to public service.”

Khung comes to the Bridger-Teton with 29-years of Forest Service experience. His previous assignment was 14-years as District Ranger on the San Juan National Forest near Durango, Colorado.

Trained as a Landscape Architect, Khung has worked in Wyoming before as the Recreation and Lands staff officer on the Bighorn National Forest.

Kevin received his Master’s Degree in Landscape Architecture from Kansas State University and has lived in Colorado with his wife and two daughters. Khung’s family will join him in Jackson at the end of the school year.

Khung is originally from Massachusetts but has spent his Forest Service career out west.

“I certainly feel at home in and around the Rocky Mountains and enjoy spending my time outdoors and using our public lands for a variety of my recreation activities,” Khung shared. “My favorite recreational pursuit is mountain biking and I am looking forward to exploring the trails this winter trying out some of the fat biking opportunities in the area.”

O’Connor has spent the last four months working as the Acting Regional Forester for Colorado and most of Wyoming. She will return to her permanent position as Forest Supervisor on the Bridger-Teton National Forest on January 25, 2021.

