WESTERN Wyo. (KIFI) – Christmas tree permits are now available for purchase at district offices and online through Recreation.gov through Dec. 31. Details about where to cut and height restrictions may be found at Recreation.gov by searching “Bridger-Teton National Forest.”

“Harvesting the family tree off the Bridger-Teton is the perfect way to kick off the holiday season. Just don’t forget extra layers and hot chocolate,” Forest Supervisor Chad Hudson said.

To purchase a Christmas Tree permit online, visit Recreation.gov and search for Bridger-Teton National Forest Christmas Tree Permits. It is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to purchasing the permit. Visitors will need to set up or login to a Recreation.gov account to complete the transaction. Each permit is $15, plus a $2.50 processing fee. Users can purchase up to five trees per account. The permit must be printed and placed in the windshield of your vehicle as you remove your tree(s) from the Forest.

Many Forest roads are subject to seasonal closures. Free Motor Vehicle Use maps may be available at each District Office, online by downloading the Avenza App.

Additionally, all fourth graders throughout the United States receive a free Christmas tree permit, as part of the Every Kid Outdoors Program. If utilizing the online system at recreation.gov, enter the voucher or pass number when prompted. Call your local Forest Service office for more information on the Every Kid Outdoors Program.

