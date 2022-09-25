BRIDGER-TETON NATIONAL FOREST (KIFI) – The Bridger-Teton National Forest may fill up to 65 positions, including: recreation (trails, wilderness, campgrounds, off highway vehicle, river), timber, range, wildlife, fisheries, archeology, hydrology, minerals, equipment operator and customer service.

Applications must be submitted between Sept. 29 and Oct. 6, 2022.

Government housing may be available for some positions. More than one position may be filled for each job announcement listed below. These positions will be temporary, not to exceed 1039 hours. All positions will be advertised on USAJOBS: www.usajobs.gov.

Fire positions are hired separately: http://gacc.nifc.gov/gbcc/dispatch/wy-tdc/. The Forest may fill up to 19 wildland fire positions, including: helitack, engines, fire module and fire cache. Housing may be available at some duty stations. More information on these positions may be found at www.tetonfires.com.

Successfully passing the work capacity test (WCT) at the arduous level is a condition of employment for all wildland fire positions except the fire cache laborer. The Arduous fitness (Pack) test requires completing a 3 mile hike within 45 minutes while carrying a 45 pound pack.

Those who wish to be considered must apply to the corresponding announcement number by midnight Eastern Standard Time (EST) on the day the vacancy announcement closes. All applicants who have applied to the announcement on or before the listed closing date and are found to be qualified will be referred for consideration.

How to apply

Apply online at USAJobs.gov. This online application process allows applicants to submit employment information that can be printed for personal use and/or edited on the website for future use. Accounts can be used for other federal job vacancies.

Applicants must mark yes to the question regarding accepting a temporary appointment. A temporary appointment is no more than 1,039 hours. If “no” is marked, applicants will not be considered for these positions

By selecting the “Location Negotiable” option during the application process, applicants will be considered for any official duty location listed on this announcement and/or those duty locations not listed for this Regional announcement. Alternatively, applicants can specify particular duty stations.

You can find more information on how to apply here https://www.fs.usda.gov/working-with-us/jobs/events.

