JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) —The decision to authorize the implementation of improvements included in Snow King Mountain Resort’s (Snow King’s) current master development plan (MDP) was made in March, 2021 by Bridger-Teton National Forest, Forest Supervisor Tricia O’Connor.

As part of the phased 10-year implementation of these various projects, Jackson District Ranger Todd Stiles is hosting an informational open house to share what projects were completed last year and which projects are scheduled for this season.

Anyone interested in the projects on the Forest is invited to come to the Forest Office in Jackson, Wyo. located at 340 N. Cache between 4:00p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 27, 2022.

Master Development Plans outline anticipated development and management of the resort over the next 10 years. The elements of the Master Development Plan are intended to enhance the year-round recreational opportunities available at the resort and on the Bridger-Teton National Forest (Bridger-Teton). Components of Snow King’s MDP were analyzed and approved in the 2020 Snow King On Mountain Improvements Project EIS. The approved projects are the result of a collaborative, multi-year process involving input from Snow King, the Bridger-Teton, the Town of Jackson, Teton County, the Snow King Mountain Stakeholder Group, and members of the public.

Snow King has operated for over 80 years, most of those under a special use permit issued by the Forest Service and administered by the Bridger-Teton National Forest. The operational ski area is approximately two-thirds on National Forest System land and one-third on Town of Jackson land or private property.

Implementation began in the spring of 2021 and will be completed within 10 years, subject to the phasing requirements described in the decision. Examples of the projects included are the new gondola that replaced the Summit Lift, a new lift on the south side of the mountain, a new beginner teaching zone at the summit, snowmaking enhancements, a zip-line experience, relocation of the base of the Cougar lift, and a new access road/beginner ski route from the summit.

The post Bridger-Teton National Forest to host informational open house appeared first on Local News 8.