JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (KIFI/KIDK) – It all started with bagels.

“We wanted to do something for the local bagel shop which was closing,” Meagan Murtagh and Lisa Roarke of The Hole Quarantine said.

“So we texted a bunch of our friends and really quickly we raised a lot of money to buy a ton of bagels a day they were closing and then we took them over to the hospital and we just kept getting more donations and so we were like, well let’s keep it going.”

The Hole Quarantine’s goal is to collect donations, go place orders at local businesses, and donate them to health care workers, senior centers, or feeding those in need in the Jackson Hole community.

“I thought like maybe we could raise like $5,000 but like we both I think we’re kind of like that’s a lot,” Murtagh and Roarke said.

“It was like a week, that was on a Friday, and then on Monday, we had almost $1,000 and we were like this is crazy.”

To this date, the group has raised over $50,000. Health care workers thank them every time with a homemade sign.

“Staff at St. John’s is a little scattered and a little on edge,” President of the St. Johns Health Foundation, John Goettler said. “To have an opportunity to bring some treats from Pearl Street Bagels and now from Persephone Bakery. I just want to let you know how incredibly heartwarming and meaningful this is “

“ It’s really awesome to see how, we always knew that we had a really tight-knit community but then to see everybody come together in a time like this and then, not just want to be a part of it but want to continue to help and continue to donate and find different ways for them to help out and help us, which has been great because this has gotten to be kind of a full-time job,” Murtagh and Roarke said.

If you would like to donate or volunteer with The Hole Quarantine, you can go here for more information.