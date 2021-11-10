MADISON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – Former State Representative Britt Raybould is making a run to get back to the Statehouse in Boise.

She announced Wednesday morning she will be challenging incumbent Ron Nate in next year’s mid term elections for District 34.

She had previously served in the house from 2018 to 2020.

In a release, she says remains committed to holding firm against the urban priorities of the Treasure Valley.

She also attacked Nate saying, “He’ll claim his actions represent this district. But he’s wrong. The Madison County I know believes in the power of our community. With his every move, Ron Nate seeks to divide to appease the special interest groups he holds dear.”

