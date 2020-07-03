Local News

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A major summer construction project gets underway Monday, as the Idaho Transportation Department starts work on Broadway in Idaho Falls. The work will stretch from South Bellin Road to Yellowstone Avenue.

The project includes concrete work during the day, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. , then milling and paving work in the evenings from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

If you use the route, be ready to reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signs, and watch for construction crews in the work zone.

The project is expected to be completed in mid-August.