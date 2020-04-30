Broulims

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Broulim’s grocery stores announced Thursday the company will institute temperature checks on all of its team members at the beginning of each shift. The action is aimed at making sure all workers are healthy and slowing the spread of COVID-19.

“We are doing everything possible to protect our team and our guests,” said Scott Zahrn, Broulim’s Sales Manager. “Therefore, we are requiring our team to have their temperatures checked for signs of a fever prior to beginning each shift. We are all in this pandemic fight together.”

Broulim’s said the company recognizes grocers’ critical part in the community and hopes the action will help assure the safety of both guests and team members.

“As the situation develops, we will continue to institute policies and procedures that will enhance the safety of all those in our stores.” Zahrn said.

Broulim’s operates stores in Rigby, Rexburg, Montpelier, Driggs, Montpelier, St. Anthony, Soda Springs, Shelley, and Afton, and Alpine, Wyoming.

