MALAD, Idaho (KIFI) – The Bureau of Land Management reports the Brush Canyon Fire was reported at 11:17 a.m. Thursday. It is burning grass and brush seven miles south of Malad.

It is currently estimated at 15 acres with 20% active perimeter.

Resources from the BLM, Forest Service and Oneida County are on scene.

Crews estimate containment for 7 p.m. Thursday.

