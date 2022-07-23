POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)- Pocatello Valley Fire Department, BLM, and hotshot crews are on the scene of a brush fire that started overnight.

The fire is burning just south of Pocatello in the Portneuf Gap and Blackrock area.

It’s called the East Gap Fire and is currently estimated at over 300 acres.

The call came in about 12:30 this morning to the Pocatello Valley Fire department.

There are currently 7 Engines, a Hot Shot crew, and a Dozer working the fire.

Engines are also stationed protecting a couple of homes in the area.

So far no residents have been evacuated; however,

some people camping up Blackrock Canyon had to be evacuated.

The BLM is the lead agency for the fire, their public information officer tells us they are currently assessing the fire and possible movement today to see if they will bring in air resources.

At this time they don’t know what started the fire.

