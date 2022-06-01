BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – The Blackfoot School District is getting a big boost in funding for its Blackfoot Technical Education Center Project.

The Economic Development Administration approved the application for $3,326,440 of investment for the center.

The more than $3 million in grant money from the US Department of Commerce will be matched by local investments.

They say the money will elevate the current bond project.

The technical center will house the current career technical courses at Blackfoot High School, as well as new courses, in addition to educational opportunities for adults in the area.

