BOISE, Idaho (KIFI)-Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon encouraged the legislature to live within its means, defend its energy industry, and revitalize education during his message to their one-day virtual meeting Tuesday.

“Two years ago we began to address a future for Wyoming with a more limited, efficient and transparent government,” Governor Gordon told the Legislature. “One that can adapt to diminishing revenues and strive to deliver the essential services on which Wyoming citizens rely. Together we also confronted the unexpected events which have defined a new era in world history.”

Gordon reviewed the successful distribution of $1.25 billion in federal CARES Act funding. That pandemic relief money included nearly $500 million delivered to small businesses, schools, long-term care facilities, hospitals, local government, and broadband access.

The Governor also reaffirmed his support of traditional energy industries and the potential of Carbon Capture Sequestration and Utilization to reduce CO2 emissions and keep jobs in the state.

“No matter what comes next we must stay focused on both defending and promoting our energy industry,” Gordon said. “We can’t – and won’t – let the misguided actions of special interests and federal agencies rob our future.”

Gordon said he would release more policy initiatives in the near future.

You can read his complete message here.

