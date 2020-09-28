Local News

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-The State Board of Education has approved a budget revision aimed at bringing more physicians to Idaho.

The Fiscal Year ’22 budget request includes a $900,000 expansion to the Board’s 10-year graduate medical education plan (GME). The purpose of the program is to increase the number of physicians practicing in the state.

The goal of the ten-year plan is to have more than 20 medical residency programs with nearly 350 residents in training.

Governor Brad Little authorized the board to consider the revision. The GME budget request will go to the legislature in January.