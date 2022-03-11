BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Legislature’s budget-setting committee has passed on a request by Republican Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin for extra money to pay a private attorney she hired in a public records dispute.

The Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee voted 18-0 Friday to approve a budget of $202,200 for her office for next fiscal year, omitting her request of $29,000 for legal fees this fiscal year.

McGeachin last year hired a private attorney to keep secret records from her Education Task Force, but lost in court.

McGeachin’s office has paid the $29,000.

She has about $40,000 remaining for expenses with four months left in the current fiscal year, possibly not enough to make payroll.

