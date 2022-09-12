IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Budweiser malting plant in Idaho Falls played host for a stair climb challenge to help memorialize and honor those who perished during the events of 9/11. Many local first responders came out to participate as they remembered 9/11. The challenge was to climb up the stairs on one of the plants silos, seven times. That amount equaled 2,071 steps which would be representative of the climb to the top of the twin towers.

Firefighter Henry Auerbach says the climb wasn’t easy, but it wasn’t supposed to be.

“The climb is grueling. It’s meant to be grueling. It’s an opportunity as firefighters kind of band together and memorialize those on 911 who went up the stairway without thinking twice about it, as high as it gets climbing the stairs. We know it’s not even a fraction of what they went through during that day, so it’s an honor to do it and it’s just a small piece of what we can do to keep the memory of them going.”

For Auerbach, the events of that day inspired him down his current career path.

“I think, as a firefighter that day, they really demonstrated what it means to be a firefighter, putting them, putting everyone else in front of themselves, knowing the situation they are walking into. And it’s just an extremely important day.”

Budweiser’s Director of Western Malting Nate Hungate says the event first got its start for employees but expanded later.

“So initially it just started with the idea of doing it for our employees. And then we said, you know, why not involve the fire department, police department, anybody that want to join in, in the community just to take advantage of the infrastructure we already had. And then today, you know, really culminating in a cookout just to celebrate, the step challenge then to remember, all the first responders that gave their lives on September 11th.”

He says hosting the challenge helps them honor the promise to Never Forget.

“The first responders that gave their lives on September 11th. And this is a small way to do that.”

He says one person went above and beyond on the challenge however.

“We had one employee that did 100 trips up and down. So he did what would be the equivalent of 14 twin towers in terms of steps. And then it’s cool to see, in the mornings and in the evenings, people from the fire department, police department coming out and doing the steps as well.”

Hungate says they hope to continue this event next year and all are welcome to participate.

The post Budweiser hosts 9/11 stair climb challenge appeared first on Local News 8.