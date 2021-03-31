AFTON, Wyo. (KIFI)-A 418-acre prescribed burn is expected to begin ignition operations as soon as April 5. The Bug Creek Burn is located about 30 miles southeast of Alpine near the junction of the Grey’s River and Sheep Creek. About 40-60% of the project will be burned to achieve those goals.

The unit is comprised of grass, sage, conifer, and aspen stands. The burn is designed to restore native grasses, willow and aspen stands on south facing slopes by removing overgrown and encroaching conifer stands and dead and down material.

The burn is expected to improve the quality of transition range and calving habitat for elk and mule deer. It should also improve and increase forage for livestock and reduce fuel loading.

Due to the remote location of the burn and the short duration of firing operations, forest officials do not anticipate any smoke impacts in local communities.

