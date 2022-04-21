IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The return of spring has bugs crawling out of hibernation to gain food to survive. Many entomologists say the planting of crops in April lets bugs return out to prey on food.

The drought will look to favor some types of bugs. Experts say it’s a common misconception to assume the drought will kill off most bugs. They say some kinds of insects do thrive better in environments that are dry and warmer.

For example, one expert noted anthropods come out during hotter and drier conditions. He said they were feeding on the potato crop. It was more intriguing to note the anthropods died off because the Idaho summer was too hot and dry.

Gardeners are advised to make sure their plants get plenty of water. Experts warn the drier the plant, the more prone bugs are to feast on that plant since the plant cannot protect itself as much.

