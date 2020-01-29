Idaho

The back end of store front in downtown Montpelier collapsed Tuesday. People living in the area said it happened around 4:30 p.m.

The building is adjacent to the former Tapper Chevrolet building. No one was in the building at the time of the collapse. The building is old and not used for any business, but possibly storage. The collapse did blow out all the windows in the Tapper building next door.

It is presumed the building fell due to heavy snow and the age of the flat-roofed building. The exact cause has not been determined.

It is not known who owns the building at this time or what will happen with clean up.

KIDK Eyewitness News 3 and LocalNews8 have a reporter on the way to cover the story for Wednesday evening’s newscasts.