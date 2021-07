PRESTON, Idaho (KIFI) – Check out this video taken Thursday night at That Famous Preston Night Rodeo.

It all happened when this bull decided to get a little up close and personal with the crowds.

This video was taken by Bob and Charri Hugo, who were in the third row with their family.

They tell us thankfully, nobody was injured.

