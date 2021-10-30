BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Authorities say a bullet struck the brim of a baseball-style cap worn by a Boise, Idaho, police officer who exchanged gunfire with the gunman in Monday’s shooting at the city’s largest shopping mall that killed two people.

Authorities identified the officer in a statement Friday as Chris Dance.

Dance joined the force in May.

The Statesman reports he is on paid administrative leave, which is standard after a “critical incident.”

The 27-year-old suspect died Tuesday in a hospital after the shooting at Boise Towne Square that also injured four others. Police are still investigating.

The post Bullet struck officer’s hat in Idaho mall shooting appeared first on Local News 8.