CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 26-year-old Burley man.

This arrest was made in relation to an incident where juveniles were chased on their bicycles by a person in a pickup truck.

Michael Guizar is currently being held on aggravated assault, injury to a child and reckless driving charges.

The sheriff’s office has seized Guizar’s truck for evidence.

