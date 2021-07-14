CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Cassia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 26-year-old Burley man.
This arrest was made in relation to an incident where juveniles were chased on their bicycles by a person in a pickup truck.
Michael Guizar is currently being held on aggravated assault, injury to a child and reckless driving charges.
The sheriff’s office has seized Guizar’s truck for evidence.
