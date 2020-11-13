Local News

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-A Burley truck driver was killed in a crash on Interstate 86, around milepost 33, west of American Falls at around 11:12 a.m. Friday.

Idaho State Police said Kent Gwilliam, 68, was westbound on I-86 in a 2008 Kenworth truck, pulling a single trailer.

Troopers said the truck hit a patch of ice, went off the left shoulder, and continued across the median. It came to rest in the eastbound lanes. Gwilliam was mpt wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. He died of his injuries.

The eastbound lanes of the interstate were blocked for about 4 hours.