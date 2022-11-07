POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A 37-year-old Burley man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Monday.

According to court records, Manuel Curiel Jr. was initially arrested on Jan. 21, 2020, after detectives with the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at his residence. Detectives observed three-quarters of a pound of methamphetamine and two firearms in the camping trailer where Curiel lived. Text messages showing that Curiel was engaged in the distribution of methamphetamine were later located on Curiel’s cell phone.

On June 15, 2022, a federal jury sitting in Pocatello convicted Curiel of one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Curiel was sentenced to 10 years and one month in federal prison by Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye. Judge Nye also ordered Curiel to serve five years of supervised release after he completes his prison sentence.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit, of the District of Idaho, commended the cooperative efforts of the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office and Idaho State Police, which led to the charges.

