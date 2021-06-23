FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – The Fort Hall Fire & EMS has issued a burn ban within the boundaries of the Fort Hall Indian Reservation and Fire District.

This ban is effective immediately with the exception of ceremonial burns and commercial firework displays.

This ban is due to the drought conditions, excessive heat and winds for this time of year.

To prevent any future wildfires, if you wish to set off personal fireworks, fire officials suggest you set them off in the following Reservation areas only:

Shoshone-Bannock festival grounds

Rodeo grounds

Football field at the Sho-Ban Jr./Sr. high school.

Any fires started shall result in fines and restitution for the mitigation of the fires for those that are involved in starting the fire.

If you have any questions or concerns about the fire ban or other fire and EMS topics, contact the Fort Hall Fire & EMS Department at 208-478-3784.

