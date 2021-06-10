INKOM, Idaho (KIFI) – A burn ban will start June 14 for portions of the Marsh Valley.

All open burning of solid fuels, such as wood, paper or grass/brush within the City of Limits of Inkom and McCammon and the Jackson Creek and McCammon Fire Districts will be banned due to increasing fire danger and dropping fuel moisture levels.

The use of gas fire pits or charcoal briquettes and gas grills used in appliances designed for food preparation are exempted from the ban.

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-6”);

});

The grasses, sage brush, junipers, and other vegetation in the Marsh Valley area have lost substantial moisture as temperatures rapidly warmed in early June. This drying has set the stage for rapid ignition, extreme fire behavior and quick fire spread in fine fuels.

The local 2021 fire season is expected to be more active than normal due to ongoing drought conditions and therefore a spark or single ember can start a devastating wildfire.

The Inkom Fire Department is responsible for fire protection in the City of Inkom and the Jackson Creek Fire District. The McCammon Fire Department is responsible for fire protection in the City of McCammon and the surrounding McCammon Fire District. Both departments are staffed by volunteers and are always looking for additional community members willing to train for and respond to structure and wildland fires. If you are interested in joining these fire

departments, please contact:

googletag.cmd.push(function () {

googletag.display(“div-gpt-ad-7”);

});

Inkom Fire Department, City of Inkom office at (208) 775-3372

McCammon Fire Department, City of McCammon office at (208) 254-3200

The post Burn ban to start June 14 in Inkom, McCammon appeared first on Local News 8.