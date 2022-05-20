IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – On Sunday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. MT, Idaho Department of Land’s (IDL) burn permit website will undergo maintenance and burn permits will not be available during this time.

Since the permits are valid 10 days from the date of issue, those who have plans to burn this weekend should apply for a permit now. Permits are free, applying only takes a few minutes, and the permit is issued immediately.

During closed burning season from May 10 to October 20, Idahoans living in unincorporated areas are required to obtain a free burn permit from IDL prior to burning debris. Permits are available online through a self-serve application.

The burn permit system reduces the number of false alarms and allowing fire crews to respond only when truly needed. Having a burn permit on record means fire managers can also respond more quickly to fires that escape.

You can apply for a burn permit here.

