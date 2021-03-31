IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)-Former District 91 School Board Trustee Lisa Burtenshaw has been named to a vacant post on the Idaho Falls City Council.

Mayor Rebecca Casper announced the appointment Wednesday to fill a vacancy left when Shelly Smede announced her resignation from the council position.

The vacancy is filled by an appointment by the Mayor that must then be ratified by the City Council. That will come on April 8. Until then, Burtenshaw will participate in city council budget sessions. The seat will be up for public election in November.

The Mayor’s Office received 10 letters of intent, after announcing the vacancy.

“Lisa Burtenshaw brings a wealth of understanding not only of our community, but of budgeting, finance and public policy,” said Casper. “She is familiar with management and oversight of large organizations and has a very good understanding of how property taxation, bonding and other municipal funding mechanisms work, which will be essential for her to step into this role and hit the ground running.”

The other nine residents who expressed interest in the position were Miranda Marquit; Anthony LaPorta, Jr.; John Ohman; Jameson Rammell; Barbara Miller; Amanda Poitevin; Evan Thomas; Amanda Logan; and Sam Ellsworth.

