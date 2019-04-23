Bus Accident-Student Hit Student, 6, seriously injured by bus in northern Wyoming

SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) – Authorities say a 6-year-old student was seriously injured by a school bus at an elementary school in northern Wyoming.

The student, whose name has not been released, was running toward the bus trying to stop the driver from leaving Sheridan’s Henry Coffeen Elementary School on Monday afternoon and was pulled beneath the vehicle. The Sheridan Press reports the child was flown to a hospital in suburban Denver with life-threatening injuries.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol is helping with the investigation. No other information was released.