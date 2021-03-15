BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A bill to create a Business Bill of Rights is moving forward after passing the Idaho House.

It would allow business owners during an emergency declaration to keep their business open and their licenses would not be threatened.

Those in favor of the bill say it would prevent any business from being deemed as non-essential during an emergency.

“You know, as we looked at what 2021 or 2020 brought on to us, the big box stores, all of your big chain corporations made bank on that. All the small corporations and the small businesses are the ones that took the biggest hit,” Rep. Brandon Mitchell said. “And so I think it’s important that we stand up for those small businesses and that we make it take a stand and say, we’re here for you. We’re here to take care of you.”

While those against, say it would restrain our abilities during health emergencies.

“While I recognize our businesses, and all of our businesses are essential, and it really is a difficult place for government to have to make the decisions on what businesses should close, for what reasons, I’m afraid that this does have unintended consequences for our ability to respond accordingly at other emergencies that are too common practice or too common here in Idaho,” Rep. Brooke Green said.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

