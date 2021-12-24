TETON COUNTY (KIFI) – Teton County Search and Rescue’s 2021 year-end report shows they responded to a near-record number of calls for service. Over the last 12 months, the team has spent 17,500 + collective hours on SAR-related activities, including 6,195 hours on rescues, 10,843 hours on training, and 542 hours on community events.

The report talks about the crew’s “significant role in finding Gabby Petito, a murder victim, as well as Bob

Lowery and Jared Hembree, men who went into Jackson Hole backcountry but didn’t want to be found.”

Authors go on to say ” These were unbearably tough situations for the subjects’ families, and presented difficult challenges for the team members who responded. The team was able to use our knowledge of the Jackson

backcountry and our search systems and techniques to find these folks and bring them home to their families. We know the community needs our service, but it is certainly work that takes a toll.” The reports then describes their mental health support system.

They partnered with numerous law enforcement agencies both near and far, and bringing on the first new class of volunteers since 2015. You can read the entire report here.

