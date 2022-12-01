BUTTE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Seventh Judicial District Magistrates Commission will meet in Butte County in late January 2023 to select a new magistrate judge to replace the Honorable Ralph Savage, who will be retiring effective March 31, 2023.

Three applications have been received for the position of Butte County Magistrate Judge, according to Tammie Whyte, Seventh Judicial District Trial Court Administrator.

The applicants are:

Adam Ondo – Civil Public Defender for Twin Falls County, Idaho

Neal S. Randall – Chief Conflict Counsel for Bonneville County, Idaho

Penelope North-Shaul – Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for Bonneville County, Idaho

Evaluation questionnaires on the applicants will be sent to attorneys statewide.

Questionnaires for public comment may be obtained from the County Clerk’s Office of any District Court in the Seventh Judicial District, or the Seventh Judicial District Trial Court Administrator’s office, located at 605 N. Capital Ave., Idaho Falls, ID 83402. Phone number: 208-529-1350 Ext. 1341, or at the judicial district website.

Public Comment evaluation questionnaires should be returned to the Trial Court Administrator’s office, at the address above, no later than Friday, Dec. 23, 2022.

