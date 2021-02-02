POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A local fan favorite is celebrating 40 years.

Butterburr’s Restaurant in Pocatello opened its doors 40 years ago this week.

Kelly and Sheryl Talbot, who both shared the dream of opening a diner, started Butterburr’s in 1980.

With Kelly’s recent passing this past summer, his daughter and manager of Butterburr’s Brittney Dahlquist said they wanted to commemorate his honor with the celebration.

“We did lose my father this past June, and I really wanted to celebrate the 40th, because he was so proud of it and very excited,” she said. “But we wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for our employees and our co-workers, because this is a huge job, and we really want to thank the community for all their support.”

From now until Feb. 6, customers can come and enjoy a spin on the wheel for a chance to win prizes such as a 40 cent slice of pie, a t-shirt or a gift certificate.

