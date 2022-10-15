IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Even though Christmas is more than two months away, now is the time to make plans to find that perfect Christmas tree.

The Forest Service is making it easy by selling christmas tree permits through their website recreation.gov.

The permits are available now.

According to their website, iIt will cost you $15 per tree in the Caribou-Targhe National Forest whereas in the Challis-Salmon National Forest, it’s only $5 per tree.

You can learn more about where you can cut them by going to their website HERE.

