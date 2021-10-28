By: Braydon Wilson

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)-BYU-IDAHO in Rexburg is getting more improvements. Crews are making progress on major renovations on the university’s campus. The bulk of the constructions is Currently focused inside the John W. Hart building.

The gym and locker rooms are being updated, and crews are installing new air conditioning and fire protection systems. New and improved sidewalks, stairs, railings and an underground snowmelt system are going in at the Manwaring Center.

The former Auxiliary Services Building is also being remodeled for academic purposes. The goal is to have the building further the university’s academic goals. All of these projects are set to be completed by the spring semester of 2022.

