REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)-Brigham Young University-Idaho winter-semester commencement exercises will once again be held online on Thursday, April 8.

Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Twelve Apostles of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints will be the keynote speaker as 2,517 graduates are honored online.

The university will award 1,982 bachelor’s degrees aqnd 535 associate degrees. There are 1,514 women and 1,003 men. 1,757 of the graduates were campus-based while another 759 studied online. 695 of the online graduates started college as PathwayConnect students.

Elder Stevenson will be accompanied at BYU-Idaho’s winter commencement by General Authority Seventy and Church Educational System Commissioner Elder Paul V. Johnson.

The event will begin at 7:00 p.m. MDT and will be available for viewing here.

