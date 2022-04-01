REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Some students at Brigham Young University-Idaho are getting a special opportunity this weekend.

The Collegiate Singers will be performing during the Saturday afternoon session of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ general conference.

Conductor Dr. Randall Kempton says they were invited in January, saying it was a little later than normal since the church wasn’t too sure how conference would be held this year.

“They decided they would have an audience and they wanted to have a choir come back,” Kempton explained. “So it was a little bit dicey because we didn’t know in January if we would have half the choir or the whole choir. And they said if we have to cancel, we’ll cancel. So these whole last three months have been sort of, ‘are we doing it or are we not?’ So we’re glad we get to do it.”

Despite the somewhat short notice, everyone is excited about the opportunity.

Soprano Madison Barton Holloway says performing is always exciting

“I’m excited. It’s always exciting to perform, but I’ve never been to a General Conference before, so I’m just excited to go to the conference center and experience it,” Barton Holloway said.

Bass One Conner Fristoe says this is his second semester with the group, but still very exciting.

“It’s going to be a whole new experience for me personally. I’m really excited to be out there with a group of people, and a group of people who are amazing and their spirits are great. So I’m excited about this opportunity,” Fristoe said.

The post BYU-Idaho Collegiate Singers performing during Saturday conference session appeared first on Local News 8.