REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Official Spring 2021 Semester enrollment totals at Brigham Young University-Idaho show growth among both campus and online students who are continuing to pursue their academic goals despite the pandemic.

Statistics released for the Spring 2021 Semester show a total enrollment of 21,142 campus-based students, a 2.8 percent increase over last spring’s campus enrollment of 20,560. This number includes campus students who are enrolled in face-to-face, blended, flexible, remote, online, and/or internship courses. The university estimates that approximately 14,500 students are living in the City of Rexburg during the Spring 2021 Semester.

This semester, the campus-based student body consists of 10,342 male students and 10,800 female students, (49% percent and 51% percent respectively). The total number of married students is 4,970, comprising 24 percent of the total campus-based student population.

Enrollment in BYU-Idaho’s online courses also continues to grow rapidly. The number of online students for the Spring 2021 Semester is 16,829, an increase of 35 percent over last spring’s comparable online student enrollment of 12,440.

BYU-Idaho continues to integrate its unique student and academic emphasis that includes: the teaching focus of its faculty, the opportunity to gather with other students who share common values, the university’s focus on real-world preparation, and a high-value educational experience. In addition, the university continues to provide a variety of course delivery options this semester to meet the needs of students who face challenges due to COVID-19.

