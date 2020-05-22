Education

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Brigham Young University-Idaho reports spring semester enrollment in remote courses of 20,559 students. That is a 0.8% increase over last year’s total campus enrollment of 20,388.

The University’s online courses are also continuing to grow. There are 12,435 online students in the spring semester, an increase of 16.3% over last spring’s comparable online enrollment.

According to BYU-Idaho, there is a difference between the two programs. Online courses refer to the university’s currently established online sections that have been offered for many years.

Remote courses refer to day campus sections that are now being delivered by a “virtual gathering” method away from the physical campus.

The university said its continued enrollment growth can be attributed in large part to its unique educational emphasis. It defines that as a program that includes: the teaching focus of its faculty, the opportunity to gather with other students who share common values, the university’s focus on real-world preparation, and the high-value educational experience offered. BYU-Idaho is student focused by design.