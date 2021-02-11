BYU-Idaho

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)-Brigham Young University-Idaho estimates there are approximately 17,000 students living in the city of Rexburg this Winter Semester.

Altogether, BYU-Idaho reports a total enrollment of 25,336 campus-based students, a 5.4% increase over last year’s enrollment of 24,043. The total includes students enrolled in face-to-face, blended, flexible, remote, online and internship courses.

The campus-based student body includes 12,760 male students and 2,576 female students. There are 5,579 married students, comprising 22% of the total student population.

Enrollment in BYU-Idaho’s online courses is growing. 17,691 students are enrolled for the Winter Semester, a 31% increase over last winter.

