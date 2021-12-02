REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Brigham Young University-Idaho’s 2021 Fall Semester Commencement will be the first in-person commencement held on campus since December 2019.

Elder Brent H. Nielson, General Authority Seventy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, will address 2,787 graduates on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The live event will be held at 6:00 p.m. in the BYU-Idaho Center and streamed live at www.byui.edu/live/video.

The university will award 2,169 bachelor’s degrees and 618 associate degrees. Of the graduates, 1,698 are women and 1,089 are men. Campus-based students make up 1,902 of this semester’s graduates, while 883 of the graduates are online students, and 877 of those graduating started their college career as BYU Pathway Worldwide students.

Elder Brent H. Nielson was sustained as a General Authority Seventy on April 4, 2009, at age 54. He previously served as an Area Seventy in the Idaho Area. As a General Authority Seventy, he has served as a counselor in both the Pacific Area and Philippines Area and as the Philippines Area President. He served as Executive Director of the Missionary Department from 2015 to 2020. Elder Nielson was named a member of the Presidency of the Seventy on August 1, 2020.

Brent Hatch Nielson was born in Burley, Idaho, on December 8, 1954. He married Marcia Ann Bradford in 1978. They are the parents of six children. Elder Nielson attended Brigham Young University and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English in 1978. In 1981, he received a Juris Doctorate degree in law from the University of Utah. He practiced law in Twin Falls, Idaho, for 29 years.

This is a ticketed event, as seating will be limited. Tickets will become available beginning Monday, December 6 at 8 a.m. at the BYU-Idaho Ticket Office. Guests on campus are asked to abide by campus COVID-19 protocols, including wearing masks indoors.

Due to continued capacity restrictions, previous graduates who desire to participate in live graduation ceremonies are encouraged to participate in the 2022 winter or spring graduation ceremonies.

