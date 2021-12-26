REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI)- As BYU-Idaho prepares for their, semester starting in a couple weeks, they are updating and revising their mask policy for students. Previously students were required to wear masks at all times once they had entered into a building on campus.

After some consultation with the Eastern Idaho Public Health the school as made some changes to the policy for their students on campus.The new policy is that students are no longer required to wear masks once they enter the building and can keep the mask off as they walk the hallways. However, masks will still be required in classrooms and in the event that they will be unable to socially distance from one another. Masks will also still be required at school sponsored large gatherings such as the Devotional held every Tuesday.

The university has also stated they will continue to have these different mandates as they don’t require students to become vaccinated in order to attend on campus classes. There is also some updates to the temporary leave for university employees.

All of the employees are encouraged to call in sick if they aren’t feeling all that well. As they also will miss their work shifts, the university is going to continue to pay the part-time, temporary and student employees for normally scheduled times during an absence due to health related reasons.

The post BYU-Idaho making an update to their mask policy appeared first on Local News 8.