REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK)-Registration for the fall semester at Brigham Young University-Idaho will open Tuesday, July 14.

University officials say they are coordinating a safe return to campus with several course delivery options. Those are aimed at protecting the health of students, faculty, and employees, but still meeting the academic needs of students.

According to the school’s website, the options this fall will include fully remote classes, like those that were offered during the spring semester, with students meeting online. Standard online courses would allow students to work at their preferred times.

Other course options would require face coverings in the classroom. Those include on-campus classroom courses with appropriate physical distancing and safety protocols. Blended courses will require both in-person and remote learning on alternating days. Flexible courses will give students the choice to gather in-person or remotely.