REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Students at Brigham Young University-Idaho have been back on campus for almost a week. Tuesday marked an official welcome from the University President Henry J. Eyring. In his address, President Eyring expressed gratitude to the students for being willing to follow the university’s health and safety protocols.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the university students and employees have been encouraged but not required to be vaccinated. Yet, the vast majority have voluntarily gotten two or more shots,” he said. “Their personal choices have collectively allowed us to gather face to face again.”

Currently, the university doesn’t require students to wear masks in the corridors of school buildings but does require them when it comes to classes and whenever social distancing isn’t possible. A senior on campus Joshua Phillips says he’s grateful at least for a brief relief from wearing the mask.

“I mean, it’s annoying sometimes even though the majority of us are vaccinated. We know that we need to wear masks for the safety of others,” he said.

He says being back on campus has made learning easier for him.

“It’s refreshing to come back on campus because it’s a little rough,” he said. “I’m doing all your education just strictly online, though I do give credit to those who do it diligently.”

President Eyring said the university will continue to make sure campus is as safe as possible for all of its students. “We must be ready to respond when conditions change for better or worse,” he said. “As in the past, we will seek guidance from our friends at Eastern Idaho Public Health who have advised us so generously and effectively how blessed we are to have leaders who are trustworthy stewards of public welfare.”

President Eyring also encourages students to continue to follow protocols and do so with a positive outlook on life.

