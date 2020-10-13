REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI/KIDK) – Brigham Young University Idaho released a warning Monday about individuals who have intentionally exposed themselves or others to COVID-19.

“The university condemns this behavior and is actively seeking evidence of any such conduct among our student body,” the statement said.

Students who intentionally exposed themselves or others to the virus will be immediately suspended from the university and may be permanently dismissed.

You can read the full warning below.