REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) — Official Fall 2021 Semester enrollment totals at Brigham Young University-Idaho show steady enrollment among both campus and online students who are continuing to pursue their academic goals despite a world-wide pandemic.

The university estimates approximately 23,000 students are living in Rexburg during the Fall 2021 Semester with a total enrollment of 25,631 campus-based students. This number includes campus students who are enrolled in face-to-face, online, and/or internship courses.

This semester, the campus-based student body consists of 12,385 male students and 13,246 female students, (48 percent and 52 percent respectively). The total number of married students is 5,572, comprising 22% of the total campus-based student population.

In addition, BYU-Idaho has 18,674 online students who are serviced in partnership with BYU-Pathway Worldwide.

BYU-Idaho continues to integrate its unique student and academic emphasis that includes: the teaching focus of its faculty, the opportunity to gather with other students who share common values, the university’s focus on real-world preparation, and a high-value educational experience.

